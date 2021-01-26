Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $2.83. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 70,723 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

