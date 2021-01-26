Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of COST traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.44 and its 200-day moving average is $357.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

