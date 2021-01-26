COTI Hits Market Capitalization of $34.83 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. COTI has a market cap of $34.83 million and $11.85 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00284195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036804 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

