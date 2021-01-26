Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post $484.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.40 million to $493.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Covanta by 8.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.