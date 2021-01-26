Cowen Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.
Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $67.73.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
