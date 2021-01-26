Cowen Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $67.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

