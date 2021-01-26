Cowen Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $54.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price upped by Cowen from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AER opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in AerCap by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

