Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

About Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.