Crédit Agricole (CRARY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY):

1/22/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/13/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/21/2020 – Crédit Agricole had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/11/2020 – Crédit Agricole had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Crédit Agricole SA alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.