Credit Suisse Group Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

TFII traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. 36,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

