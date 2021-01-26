Credit Suisse Group Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.
Shares of TFII stock traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. 16,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $67.73.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
