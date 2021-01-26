Credit Suisse Group Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. 16,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

