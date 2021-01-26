Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,936. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

