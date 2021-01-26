Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Trading Down 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.47. 198,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 125,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.