Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,708. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.