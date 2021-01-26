Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 152,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 333,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The firm has a market cap of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

