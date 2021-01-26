Critical Comparison: Apergy (NYSE:APY) & ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Apergy (NYSE:APY) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Apergy has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apergy and ChampionX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy $1.13 billion 0.00 $52.16 million $0.99 N/A ChampionX $1.13 billion 2.84 $52.16 million $0.99 16.26

Apergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChampionX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apergy and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41% ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apergy and ChampionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy 0 3 4 0 2.57 ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

Apergy presently has a consensus price target of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. ChampionX has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Apergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than ChampionX.

Summary

ChampionX beats Apergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

