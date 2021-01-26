Critical Survey: KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) versus Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Flex LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 2.00 $58.00 million $1.80 9.62 Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.88 $16.97 million N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KNOT Offshore Partners and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

KNOT Offshore Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.