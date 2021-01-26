Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Shares Up 5%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.25. Approximately 14,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,847.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at C$55,847.94. Insiders purchased 207,930 shares of company stock valued at $934,779 over the last three months.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

