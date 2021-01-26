Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Shares Up 5%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.25. Approximately 14,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
The stock has a market cap of C$48.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33.
Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.
