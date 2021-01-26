Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.80. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 22,928 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

