Crust Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00024360 BTC on exchanges.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

