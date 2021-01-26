Crust Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $1.65 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00023888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008263 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.