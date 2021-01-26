Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.