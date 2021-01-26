Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $818.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

