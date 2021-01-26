Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.13 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $344,013.29 and $773.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark

The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

