CryptoBonusMiles Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $98,082.22 and $1,161.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.