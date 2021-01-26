Cryptocean Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $4,001.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

