CryptoFranc One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,275.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.22 million and $60,275.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003443 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.
CryptoFranc Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.