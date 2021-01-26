CryptoPing Hits Market Cap of $5.63 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $75,994.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00280352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038075 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

