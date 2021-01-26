Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,910,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,630 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

