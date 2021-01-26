Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

