Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

MS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. 149,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

