Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.