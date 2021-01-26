Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 14,583 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.