Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 18,052 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 260,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

