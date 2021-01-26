Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.66. 21,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

