Csenge Advisory Group Sells 37,162 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,162 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 5,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

