Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,829 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

