CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Shares Down 1.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal in a report on Thursday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.