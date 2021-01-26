CUDOS Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $3.49 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile