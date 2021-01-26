CUDOS Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $3.49 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.
CUDOS Token Profile
Buying and Selling CUDOS
CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
