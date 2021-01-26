Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares dropped 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 6,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

