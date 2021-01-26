Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $147.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $103.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $501.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $530.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $491.75 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $509.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $703.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

