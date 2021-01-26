CUTcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,153.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $15,153.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00148126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010436 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,257,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,257,007 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

