cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and $1.05 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3,988.77 or 0.12612161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036956 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

