cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $40.39 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $997,016.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,039.03 or 0.12708508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00130205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036584 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

