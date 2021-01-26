CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) Shares Up 0.8%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 108,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 185,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.92 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) Company Profile (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

