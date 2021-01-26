CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Trading Up 0.1%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96.90 ($1.27). Approximately 86,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 290,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.26).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.88.

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) alerts:

In other CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) news, insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.