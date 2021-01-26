CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Up 11.3%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 179,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 75,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.