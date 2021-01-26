CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

