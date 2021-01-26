CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Volume Tops $1.94 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00420824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,567.55 or 0.99813871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

