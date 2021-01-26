CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $2.45. CytRx shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 195,023 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

