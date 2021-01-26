D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.